High-Level Climate Champions Launch 2050 Pathways Platform....Support for Long-Term Low GHG Emission Development Strategies

(Marrakech, 17 November 2016)--At the UN Climate Change Conference in Marrakech (COP22), the High-Level Climate Champions, along with many countries, states, regions, cities and companies, have launched a new initiative, the “2050 pathways platform” aimed at supporting those seeking to devise long-term, net zero-greenhouse gas, climate-resilient and sustainable development pathways.

The Paris Agreement was a turning point in the now inevitable transition to a net zero-greenhouse gas, climate-resilient and sustainable development path.

Today, a major new step is taken with the launch of the 2050 pathways platform by High-Level Climate Champions Laurence Tubiana of France and Hakima El Haite of Morroco at COP22 in Marrakech.

“2050 pathways have a critical role to play in the transition, because having a good plan is never a sufficient condition for success, but not having one is always a recipe for failure”, said Laurence Tubiana.

The 2050 pathways platform will support countries seeking to develop long-term deep decarbonization strategies, including through the sharing of resources (including finance, capacity building), knowledge and experiences. It will also build a broader constellation of cities, states, and companies engaged in long-term low-emissions planning of their own, and in support of the national strategies. Essentially, it will be a space for collective problem-solving.

Already, 22 countries have started or are about to start the process of preparing a 2050 pathway, wwhile, 15 cities through C40, 17 states, regions and cities through the Under2 coalition, and 196 businesses through the We Mean Business Coalition and the Science Based Target initiative have joined the 2050 pathways platform (see the full list in the annex of the announcement). Many others are expected to join.

ABOUT THE 2050 PATHWAY PLATFORM

