ONEE, AFD And KFW Reinforce Cooperation With Signing Of A 594 Million Dirham Loan Agreement

On Thursday, November 17, 2016, on the side lines of COP22, Mr. Ali Fassi Fihri, Director General of Morocco’s national electricity and water utility (ONEE) signed two financing agreements totalling 54 million euros with:

The programme provides especially for the construction and expansion of treatment plants as well as the upgrading of the wastewater treatment networks in 30 municipalities benefiting a population totalling 800,000 in 23 provinces.

The aim is to improve living conditions through ensuring the preservation of the quality of water resources and contributing to adaptation efforts to climate change.

These agreements are supported by the EU through the Neighbourhood Investment Facility (NIF) (8 million euros).

Within the framework of the aid to the mutual recognition of procedures, the AFD will lead the donors.

These loans are earmarked to investments and technical assistance as well as the implementation of communication and awareness raising campaigns on hygiene and environmental protection in line with sustainable development.