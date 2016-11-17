Ghana's Asante Kingdom queen mother dies aged 111

Accra (AFP) - All drumming and noisemaking have been banned in part of central Ghana following the death at 111 of the Asante Kingdom's queen mother after a 39-year reign, the palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was enstooled in 1977 as the 13th queen mother of the Asante Kingdom (Asantehemaa). She appointed her son Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the king (Asantehene) in 1999.

The traditional rites following her death on Monday were due to be held at the palace on November 24, palace chief of staff Kofi Badu said in the statement.

In the meantime, in accordance with Asante custom, a ban had been placed on all "drumming and noisemaking throughout Asanteman until after the funeral", the statement added.

The Asante people trace their lineage through the female line with Ghana's constitution allowing for traditional leaders to have authority.