Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Health | 17 November 2016 23:00 CET

128,000 premature babies born every year in Ghana

By GNA

By Mispah Tumtuo/Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA
Kumasi, Nov 17, GNA - Ghana has been recording about 128,000 premature births every year, and doctors are advocating cost effective care to save them from dying.

Dr. Rita Fosu-Yeboah, a Paediatrician, said 75 per cent of deaths among them was preventable.

It was important to make deliberate effort to teach health workers and mothers about how to properly take care of such babies.

Speaking at the celebration of this year's 'World Preterm Day' in Kumasi, she said they needed to be assisted to practice the 'Kangaroo Mother Care'.

This involves 'skin-to-skin positioning of low birth weight baby upright between the mother's breast or adult's chest' and exclusive breastfeeding.

Dr. Fosu-Yeboah, additionally urged early discharge and frequent follow-up visits to the hospital.

She encouraged women to access health care before and during pregnancy and said that was vital to prevent preterm births.

Premature births are an enormous global problem that is exacting a huge toll emotionally, physically and financially on families, medical systems and economies.

Identified causes include multiple pregnancy, urinary tract infections in pregnancy, hypertension, pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy, malnutrition and inadequate antenatal care.

Teenage pregnancy, close spacing of pregnancies, smoking, alcohol and illegal use of drugs and domestic violence are the other factors.

Dr. Fosu-Yeboah indicated that the survival of premature babies must become a collective responsibility, and said 'let us change the face of prematurity through our understanding, sharing of knowledge and working together'. GNA

Health

LOVE IN PARTNERSHIP IS THE BEST LUCK
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img