DPS International pupils qualify for National Spelling Bee

Accra, Nov 17, GNA - Fourteen pupils of the Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana, an international educational institute in Tema, would represent Tema Region at the national level of 'The Spelling Bee' Competition, slated for February 2017, in Accra.

The brilliant spellers were selected from the more than 140 competitors from 11 schools, who participated in the regional competition held on the premises of DPSI.

Two of DPSI pupils' emerged the best in the exciting competition, after they squared off in the written vocabulary test, before racing for two rounds of oral spelling to grasp the top spot.

Mr. David Raj, the Principal of DPS International Ghana, stated that the decision to present their pupils for the contest formed part of the School's regulation to inspire the children to pursue excellence.

'We believe that by encouraging and assisting them to partake in programmes of this nature, they will be exposed to the correct usage of the English Language by learning how to spell more words, the correct pronunciation of the words and their origin, to help them improve upon their general knowledge of the English Language to enable them speak it fluently,' he said.

'It will also train the children to do away with fright whenever they stand before a huge gathering to speak,' he said.

Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani, the Chairman of DPSI and B5 Plus Ltd, said he was impressed with the outstanding performance of his pupils.

He urged them to work extra hard to win the national competition in order to represent Ghana in the Scripps Spelling Bee in the United States.

Emmanuel K. Afful, the Deputy National Coach of Spelling Bee, Ghana, also commended the pupils.

He encouraged the School to always partake in such competitions for the development of the pupils and to encourage other teachers to emulate them.

A parent mentioned that he had noticed an immense improvement in his child's spoken English since he started participating in the spelling competition.

Ten-year-old Raj Thakwani, one of the winners, expressed his joy and promised to put out an exceptional performance to join the Scripps Spelling Bee.

Riyush Keshan, a Grade Six pupil, who was the second top speller at the Regional Level, assured the School of embarking on a serious training to bring the national trophy to DPS.

A total of 65 spellers qualified to represent Tema in the National Competition with DPSI, having the highest number of spellers.

DPS International Ghana has won the National Spelling Bee Competition for three consecutive years and recorded the highest performance at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United State of America (USA).

The Spelling Bee is the local version of the internationally acclaimed Scripps Spelling Bee. Now in its tenth year in Ghana, the competition is aimed at teaching pupils the correct pronunciation and usage of the English language.

It is also a platform to equip teachers with key approaches to the teaching of the English Language.

The Young Educators Foundation (YEF) in collaboration with Indomie Instant Noodles organised the competition.

