Unemployed imprisoned for stealing

Winneba (C/R), Nov. 17, GNA - The Winneba District Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 19-year old unemployed to two years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing two nanny goats valued at GH¢500.00 and Samsung mobile phone valued at GH¢200.00 Ghana Cedis.

Kwame Nyarko, a native of Awutu Bereku, pleaded guilty to the charges and the court, Presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kufuo, sentenced him according to his plea.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Peter Agbelie said the complainant was Samuel Larbi, a lotto writer based in Winneba, while the owners of the exhibits were Aunty Aba and Georgina Quartey both resident at Winneba.

Inspector Abgbile said the complainant and owners of the exhibit both live in the same vicinity at Lancaster, a suburb in Winneba, while the accused lived in Awutu Bereku.

According to the prosecution on October 7, 2016 at about 02.30 hours the complainant was returning home after he had gone to watch television at 7 UP Spot around the Old Market Square and on reaching the house of Aunty Aba, he spotted the accused coming out of Aunty Aba's goat pen with a sack hanged on his shoulders.

The accused, sensing the complainant was about to confront him, dropped the sack and its contents and took to his heels.

The prosecution said the complaint chased and arrested him and a search conducted on him revealed one Samsung mobile phone and two dead nanny goats.

Georgina Quartey, on hearing the noise, came out of her room and identified the mobile phone and the SIM as hers.

The accused was handed over to the police and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA