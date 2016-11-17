Adansi-South gives GH¢31,000.00 to people with disability

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

New-Edubiase (Ash) Nov 17, GNA - The Adansi South District Assembly has made available GH¢31,000.00 in support of persons with disability (PWDs) in the area.

It was to assist among other things, to help them to pay for their education and start their own businesses to become economically self-dependent.

In excess of 100 people benefited from the money disbursed through the Department of Social Welfare.

Mr. Benjamin Anhwere, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said this was in fulfilment of the mandatory two per cent of its share of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) meant for the PWDs.

The beneficiaries received cheques for various amounts, based on careful evaluation of the intended purpose, at a ceremony held at New-Edubiase.

He announced that more than 300 PWDs in the area had within a space of one been supported by the assembly.

Mr. Anhwere said the assembly would closely monitor the utilization of the money, to make sure that it was properly applied to transform their living conditions.

