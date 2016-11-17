NDC wasting tax payers' money - Volta NPP

Ho, Nov 17. GNA - Mr. John Peter Amewu, the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) has described the work on some parts of the Eastern Corridor road as a 'waste of tax payers' money'.

He said though work on the Asikume-Have stretch was yet to be completed; the road had already developed major defects and alleged that the contractors were using the wrong grade stones in their bid to cut cost.

Mr Amewu, who took journalists on tour of the road, said it was unbelievable that despite the huge cost of the project, it was ridden with potholes and it had stalled.

He said his checks indicated that the asphalt overlay was three inches thick, instead of the recommended six inches and questioned the Government's commitment to the project.

At Peki, Mr Amewu led the media to a spot being fixed by contractors and said it was unfortunate that just a few months after construction the stretch developed grave defects.

The Regional Chairman said the National Democratic Congress was, therefore, just 'wasting tax payers' money' on shoddy work with the intent to lure electorate for votes.

GNA