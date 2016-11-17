Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Social News | 17 November 2016 23:00 CET

Ghanaian/African Numerals book launched

By GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Nov 17, GNA - A book on Ghanaian/African Numerals for the teaching and learning of Mathematics in the domestic and continental basic schools has been launched at Tamale.

The book was written to help preserve and promote the country's culture, especially her languages, as well as to mitigate the challenges associated with writing numerals in the local dialects.

The numerals were invented by Mr Amadu Hudu, a Professional Teacher, and the book was recommended for education by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Mr Hudu, who explained the objectives of the book, said it was to amongst others, establish the identity of Africans and bring them together for development, as well as help to mitigate the high rate of illiteracy on the continent for speedy development.

The Ghanaian/African Numerals have also been used to also develop wall clocks, calendars, T-shirts, vehicle number plates, as well as bank notes, which have been forwarded to the Bank of Ghana for action.

Mr Hudu appealed for support to replicate the book and the wall clocks for distribution to various institutions, saying 1000 copies had already been printed but they were not enough to meet demand.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroun, the Northern Regional Director of Education, said the numerals were useful innovation that would help in the education of children, especially in the study of Mathematics.

Mr Mohammed Alhassan Sorogudoo, the District Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, who represented the Northern Regional Minister, commended the inventor of the numerals for his creativity and assured him of the Government's support towards its promotion.

Meanwhile, copies of the book and wall clocks were presented to some institutions and personalities, including President John Mahama, the Minister of Education, some traditional and religious leaders, and the Ghana News Agency.

GNA

Social News

No matter how big the goat is, it can never be bigger than a baby elephant.
By: Henry Allotey- Ghana
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img