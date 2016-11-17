Chief of Staff campaigns on the economy

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), Nov 17, GNA - The Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, has given a positive assessment of the performance of the government, telling voters, that the nation's future could only look good.

He said a solid foundation had been laid for sustainable economic growth - to create jobs and wealth, to transform the lives of the people, come 2017.

He was addressing supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Constituency as part of his five-day election campaign in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Debrah said they had over the last four years pursued well thought out policies to get the economy on an even keel to encourage the establishment of new businesses.

He made reference to what he termed as the massive infrastructure development across all key sectors of the economy and said it was only a matter of time for Ghanaians to 'feel the impact of the huge investments made'.

He pledged the determination of the Mahama Administration to continue to put in more investment in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity and returns to the farmer.

He said every effort would be made to make farming rewarding and attractive to the youth.

Mr. Debrah recognized the country's high post-harvest losses as a major challenge and said this would be tackled.

He called for the people to vote massively to renew the mandate of the government on December 07, for the good job done.

He had earlier paid a courtesy call on the chief of Juaso, Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa, who applauded the government for providing the town with its fair share of development projects.

He informed the Chief of Staff of his readiness to release part of a 10,000-acre land of the defunct state farms, which was lying fallow to the government for any project that would bring jobs to the people.

Nana Asafoakaa counseled the political parties to ensure peaceful election campaign devoid of insults and aggressive rhetoric.

