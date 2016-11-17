Ecobank launches Mobile App to offer customers convenience

Accra, Nov 17, GNA - Ecobank Ghana has launched the Ecobank Mobile App, an instant and convenient way of banking via the mobile phone.

It is the first unified app delivered by any institution for use in 33 countries and adds to the Bank's array of digital banking services.

Ecobank Group CEO, Ade Ayeyemi unveiled the new App at a large product launch in Accra, which brought together a wide range of customers, including students, various professionals, traders and board members, shareholders, staff and the media.

The Ecobank Mobile App uniquely leverages the power of digital to deliver real convenience to customers.

It enables customers to open a new digital account with no more than a few clicks, with no paper references and also allows the user to link the account to his or her mobile money wallet and do cross transactions.

Mr Ayeyemi said the innovative new platform reduced the need to carry cash and gives customers the opportunity to deposit money through a mobile transfer.

'The Ecobank Mobile App opens up opportunities for customers by allowing them to shop, transact and do business without cash,' he said.

It was designed to leverage the power of technology to deliver instant, convenient and cost-effective solutions to customers around Africa.

The full Ecobank Digital suit comprised Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Xpress Account, internet banking, Pan African Card, Automated teller Machines, Points of Sale terminals and others.

Mr Ayeyemi said the intent is to rope in more of the unbanked across the continent, make banking easier, more accessible and affordable than before.

He noted that Ecobank Digital eliminated the risk of travelling across the continent carrying loads of cash for trade.

Mr Ayeyemi said no matter where a trader went, he or she could access cash from the Ecobank account through the digital platform.

Ecobank Ghana Managing Director and Regional Executive Anglophone West Africa, Mr Dan Sackey the app provides a relevant solution for customers, enabling them to now make and receive instant payments across 33 African countries on their mobile devices.

'They can also pay in store with their mobile phones. This is genuine convenience delivered to our consumers,' he said.

Regional Head, Cards & eBanking, Ecobank Anglophone West Africa, Owureku Asare said: 'The Ecobank Mobile App enables customers to open a free digital account - Ecobank Xpress Account. The beauty of this account is that you can open it instantly with no references, or paperwork.'

He said Ecobank Digital means borderless banking, adding that the App, for instance, enabled customers to send and receive money instantly across 32 other African countries, other than Ghana.

"With the app, Ghanaians now have the opportunity to carry out transactions on their phones no matter where they are in the country," Asare said

Finance Minister Seth Terkper lauded Ecobank for the initiative to promote financial inclusion and boosting the drive towards a cashlite society.

GNA