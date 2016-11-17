Govt committed to enhancing the welfare of Ghanaians - Minister

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi (WR), Nov. 17, GNA - Mr. Paul Evans Aidoo, the Western Regional Minister, has said the Government has shown enough commitment to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of Ghanaians.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to reciprocate the gesture by renewing the mandate of President John Mahama in order to continue implementing infrastructural developments across the country.

Mr. Aidoo said this when he inspected and commissioned some projects executed by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), on Wednesday.

He urged the media to be fair and honest by publicising the numerous projects executed by the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with the District Assemblies Common Fund, District Development Facility and Internally-Generated Funds.

The Minister inaugurated a three-storey office complex for the Effia-Kwesimintsim Sub-Metro, valued at GH¢812,816.92; a 12-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at the Effia Kuma Archbishop Porter's 'A' Primary School valued at GH¢1,012,448.41; Teachers' Resource Centre in Sekondi valued at GH¢1,227,758.33, and an eight-unit classroom storey block and other ancillary facilities at the Boundary Road Primary/Kindergarten valued at GH¢594,854.68.

Mr. Aidoo also inspected other ongoing projects, which included a storey office and a transport terminal at the Apremdo Market, an Integrated Social Centre with a 200-seater auditorium, 68 stores, gymnasium, library complex and washrooms, construction works at the Takoradi Library Complex, as well as some garages and skill training centre for auto-mechanics at Takoradi-Kokompe.

The Regional Minister expressed satisfaction over the quality and progress of work and urged the contractors to fast-track the completion of the projects in order to benefit the citizenry.

Madam Charlotte Otuwa Odum, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, commended the contractors for working within schedule and gave the assurance that the Assembly would offer them the necessary support and cooperation to complete the projects.

She said the Assembly would enter into private-partnership agreement with some corporate entities to manage the facilities to ensure maximum benefit and regular maintenance.

Some of the dignitaries that accompanied the Minister on the tour were Mr. Alfred Ekow Gyan, the Deputy Regional Minister, Mr. Yusuf Gyampson, the Presiding Member of the STMA, Alhaji Ishaq Asuro, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, as well as some engineers and technocrats from the Assembly.

GNA