Asantehene officially announces death of his mother

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 17, GNA - The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) was on Thursday officially informed of the death of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaah Ampem II.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, broke the news at an emergency meeting of the Council, held at his Manhyia Palace.

Nana Afia Kobi, the 13th Asante Queen, died at the ripe age of109, and she was the biological mother of the reigning King.

The one week celebration of her death has been fixed on Thursday, November 24.

In keeping with the long-standing tradition of Asanteman, no funeral could now be held in any part of the Ashanti Region until, the deceased queen has been buried.

What this means is that those, who have lost their relatives could bury their dead relatives quietly - without the usual playing of music and noise-making.

Funeral arrangements for the late Queen is expected to be announced during the week celebration.

Meanwhile, the Bantamahene, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, has on behalf of the KTC, conveyed their deepest condolences to the Asantehene.

GNA