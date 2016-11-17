A-G's explanation for Woyome's settlement letter 'laughable' – Lawyer

A former President of the Greater Accra Bar Association has described as lame an explanation proffered by the deputy Attorney-General (A-G) for withdrawing an application against businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Frank Davies said if the Mr Woyome has the intent of returning the over GHC51 million wrongfully paid him to the state, the A-G would have made mention of it in the letter sent to the Supreme Court, but this was not done.

"I can't understand how that happened. Indeed if Woyome wants the matter settled whatever letter he sent must reflect it," he told Dzifa Bampoh, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme, Thursday.

Ghana's apex court has upheld an application filed by former A-G, Martin Amidu to orally examine Mr Woyome over the money wrongfully given him by the state.

Mr Amidu's decision came after it was revealed that the Minister of Justice, Marietta Opong-Brew has withdrawn an application to interrogate the businessman.

Deputy A-G, Dominic Ayine had told Kojo Yankson, host of Joy FM's Super Morning Show, that they withdrew the case because counsel of Mr Woyome wrote to them about the decision to make part payment.

When he was quizzed about why the A-G's letter to the highest court was dated earlier than the purported letter written by Mr Woyome's lawyers, he stuttered.

Mr Ayine explained that the A-G's office had prior knowledge about plans to make the settlement which explained the letter to the Supreme Court.

He added that the reason Mr Woyome's letter did not mention the discussion with the A-G's office could best be explained by the counsel of the businessman. It is their style, he said.

But Mr Davies said the Deputy A-G's explanation is laughable, adding "If indeed Woyome has any intent it would be put in that letter."

He said he has found it difficult to understand why details of the discussion between the A-G and Mr Woyome was left out.

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication team, Abraham Amaliba said there is nothing wrong with the decision by the A-G to withdraw the application.

"If you have a problem with that you have to hold the one who authored the letter," he said.

When asked if it was right for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to have received the GHC4 million claimed to have been paid by Mr Woyome, Mr Amaliba said it does not change anything since it forms part of the Ministry of Justice.

"If payment is made to EOCO, the mother Ministry will issue a receipt to cover that [and] indeed the A-G made the statement that the money was made," he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]