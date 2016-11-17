43 dead in Mozambique truck blast: government

At least 43 people were killed and 110 injured when a truck carrying petrol blew up in western Mozambique. By John Wessels (AFP/File)

Maputo (AFP) - At least 43 people were killed and 110 others injured Thursday when a truck carrying petrol blew up in western Mozambique, the government said in a statement.

"The incident occurred when citizens tried to take petrol from a truck" in a small village in Tete province, the statement said.

"Because of the heat, the truck burst into flames, leading to the deaths of 43 people and causing burns in 110 others, according to investigators' initial findings," it added.