Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Africa | 17 November 2016 20:50 CET

43 dead in Mozambique truck blast: government

By AFP
At least 43 people were killed and 110 injured when a truck carrying petrol blew up in western Mozambique. By John Wessels (AFP/File)
At least 43 people were killed and 110 injured when a truck carrying petrol blew up in western Mozambique. By John Wessels (AFP/File)

Maputo (AFP) - At least 43 people were killed and 110 others injured Thursday when a truck carrying petrol blew up in western Mozambique, the government said in a statement.

"The incident occurred when citizens tried to take petrol from a truck" in a small village in Tete province, the statement said.

"Because of the heat, the truck burst into flames, leading to the deaths of 43 people and causing burns in 110 others, according to investigators' initial findings," it added.

Africa

Friendship:is friction.
By: Adjei Agyei-Baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img