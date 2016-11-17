Chief Justice petitioned to televise Woyome’s oral examination

A Ghanaian, Richard Asante Yeboah has petitioned the Chief Justice to allow live cameras in the Supreme Court during the oral examination of businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome by former Attorney General, Martin Amidu.

In his petition, Mr. Yeboah insisted that the live telecast would bolster confidence in the legal system especially in the apex court of the land in ensuring that due processes are followed “and whatever is owed Ghanaians is paid promptly.”

He also explained that the move will also ensure transparency in the process and “further update the good people of Ghana on how our Tax-cedi was expended in this Woyome debacle.”

Mr. Yeboah is also of the view that allowing live cameras in the court room “would equally end the usual media spin that characterizes court room reporting and throw more light on the matter especially the incessant tantrums and accusations of Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome to the effect that the apex court of the land, the Supreme Court has sidestepped the constitution and has rather chosen to persecute him.”

Amidu to orally examine Woyome

Martin Amidu, also known as Citizen Vigilante has been granted permission by the Supreme Court to orally examine Mr. Woyome.

Mr. Amidu prayed the Supreme Court to allow him examine Woyome because the Attorney General who had early applied to take up the issue backtracked at the eleventh hour.

Brouhaha over GHc51 million booty

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

However an Auditor General's report released in 2010, said the amount was paid illegally him and subsequently a Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payments in court.

Meanwhile several efforts by the Attorney General to retrieve the GHc51 million including selling his property to defray the debt has proved futile.

Camera in Supreme Court

The only time Ghana’s Chief Justice allowed cameras in the court room was during the Election Petition case in which the New Patriotic Party and its flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo challenged the 2012 presidential election results at the Supreme Court.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

