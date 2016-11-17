Funerals, drumming banned until burial of Otumfuo’s mother

A ban on funerals, drumming and noise making has been placed in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region until Asantehemaa, Queen mother of Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II is buried.

A statement from the Manhyia Palace said she passed away peacefully at her palace on Monday, 14th November, 2016 at age 111.

“In accordance with Asante custom, a ban has been placed on all funeral, drumming and noisemaking throughout Asanteman until after the funeral of the Asantehemaa,” the statement signed by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace added.

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II

The statement paid tribute to the Asantehemaa saying, “she has been a pillar of strength and source of wisdom behind the transformational reign of his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.”

The traditional One Week rites following her death will be performed at the Manhyia palace on Thursday, 24th November, 2016.

The late Asantehemaa was also the mother of the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

She also saw the reign of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, as Asantehene from 1970 to 1999.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana