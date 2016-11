UN deployed more than 12,000 peacekeepers to the Central African Republic following sectarian attacks in 2013. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Brussels (AFP) - International donors on Thursday pledged $2.2 billion in aid for strife-torn Central African Republic, one of the world's poorest countries, officials said.

"The positive response you have given ... will galvanise our efforts and make sure our recovery plans bear fruit," Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera said after a donors' conference in Brussels.