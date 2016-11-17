I’m unperturbed by attacks on me – Akuffo Addo

The New Patriotic Party (PPP) flagbearer for the 2016 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, has said that he is unperturbed about what he calls verbal attacks on his person ahead of the December polls.

According to him, such attacks are intended to derail the party's focus on winning this year's elections, and therefore party supporters must ignore them.

He said, the supporters should not be worried about the smear campaign against him.

“I haven't killed anybody, I haven't stolen from anybody as well. So ignore them when you hear these lies and propaganda against me. I am not worried at all, so I am urging party supporters not to be to worried when you hear these lies against me,” Nana Akufo Addo said.

Addressing a rally at Atimpoko in the Asougyaman constituency of the Eastern Region, Nana Akufo-Addo accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), of resorting to insults and falsehood against him because it lacks a campaign message.

“They are going to say a whole lot of things against the NPP that when we come to power we are going to do this and that. Just ignore them. When we gave them the mandate, they couldn't do anything better for the country. Just look at where we are as a country. If things are not going well and we are talking about it, then you attack us,” he said.

‘Akufo Addo in the Eastern Region’

Nana Akufo-Addo is currently in the Eastern Region on a 5-day tour, in a second phase of his 'Arise for Change' tour in that region.

While in the region, he has been urging party supporters not to be complacent, but encourage friends and families to go out in their numbers and vote for the NPP.

He also promised among other things to build a teacher training college at Donkokrom in the region.

The Eastern Region has been touted as the stronghold of the NPP, however, there are fears the party may slightly lose votes to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming polls, given that the first lady, Lordina Mahama is from the region, whereas some key developmental projects have also been undertaken by the government there.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

