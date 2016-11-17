Labour Ministry Introduces Online Job Portal

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has launched the Ghana Labour Market Information Systems (GLMIS), an online job portal that seeks to provide job seekers employment opportunities that are available within all sector of the economy.

The sector Minister, Haruna Iddrisu said, the GLMIS will also provide indication of skills that are required with the objective of informing the formulation of labour market policies and the availability of labour market data which will guide decision marking that are useful for businesses, academia, government and individuals.

According to the Minister, effective 30th November, this year, the online portal would be activated live and opened to the public for online the registration.

Haruna Iddrisu added that between now and then the system will undergo test transmission in order to validate the effectiveness and readiness of the system for the launch.

He added that this will also reduce job search cost for both workers and employers by improving the information flow between labour demand and supply side concerning available jobs and skills needed.

“Through this labour market information system they would know which jobs are available, whether within the civil service, public service and other areas including private sector jobs,” he stated.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu noted that youth and young graduates seeking to make important decisions regarding training and their employment can take advantage of this system.

According to him, mid career workers seeking new employment opportunities can also take advantage as well as business owners who are considering the opportunity of expanding their enterprises.

He indicated that the Ministry has hired the services of a consultant to develop the conceptual framework which has already been done, procurement of Management Information System expert to determine the hardware requirements and the delivery o f the software, establishment of the National Steering Committee, the establishment of the Technical Sub-committee and identification of a secretariat at the Labour Department.

The Sector Minister posited that the beneficiaries of the GLMIS includes the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Education Service (GES), training institutions, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Ghana Employers Association, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Ghana Statistical Service so that their future statistics on unemployment levels will not be one that will create doubts in the minds of many Ghanaians.

He intimated that the data was generated from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the National Communications phone subscriptions data, and the Births and Deaths Registry data that would be used to authenticate the process.

“so we expect that job seekers in the country anywhere, it will provide statistics based on districts would be able to log on and then we will know with some certainty the number of Ghanaians without jobs who are seeking jobs whom jobs are not available, the type of skills that are needed, areas of enterprises that are growing for which labour would be required,” he intimated.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu emphasized that Ghana can now boast of a reliable statistical data system for labour market information which is critical in terms of planning ahead into the future knowing the types of skills and training that is required and the kinds of educational institutions and types of courses that should be running and for job seekers to know where to look for required jobs.

He indicated that an essential aspect of the GLMIS will be to bring an end to bad job matches of persons who do not fit into a particular job position by way of skills and qualification which reduces productivity and the best out of that person.

The Sector Minister noted that it will also end discrimination in the selection of persons for employment by organizations so that qualified candidates are not denied the opportunity to work.