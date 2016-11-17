Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
NDC News | 17 November 2016 15:07 CET

NPP accuses NDC Chairman of plotting to harm flagbearer

By MyJoyOnline

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the East Ayawaso Constituency Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congres (NDC) of plotting to harm its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

East Ayawaso NPP parliamentary candidate, Peter Mireku has alleged Olabode Williams hired thugs to stone the NPP leader when he planned a visit to the constituency in October.

He said some NPP executives met with one of the hired men who confirmed they were paid by the NDC Constituency leadership to harm Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mireku said the party went to file a complaint at the Nima Police Station for Mr Williams to be interrogated, but nothing was heard about it.

He believes there could be a linkage between the October plot and the November incident in which supporters of both the NDC and NPP clashed at Nana Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the nation with less than 20 days to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Functionaries of the two main parties have accused the each other of starting the scuffle which nearly degenerated into an uncontrollable situation.

Envoys of both the United States and United Kingdom have condemned the incident adding they would deny visas to political activists who foment violence in the run-up to the election.

Mr Mireku said considering the incident happened in the East Ayawaso Constituency, Mr Williams might be in the know about what led to the violence.

“One would jump to the conclusion that because of the October incidence, the Chairman might have involved in this [November clash],” he said.

He, therefore, wants the police to investigate the matter by interrogating Mr Williams to find out how he contributed to the Sunday incident.

“I would suggest they [police] do it before the end of the year,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers

NDC News

The importanance of History is it's flow and as it flows it carries to the shores or reality.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img