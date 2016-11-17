Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Congo | 17 November 2016 14:50 CET

DR Congo 'appoints new prime minister'

By AFP
Samy Badibanga is the leader of the main Congolese opposition bloc in Kinshasa. By Junior D. Kannah (AFP)
Kinshasa (AFP) - The Democratic Republic of Congo's president on Thursday named an opposition lawmaker as prime minister following a controversial deal struck between the government and fringe opposition groups that effectively extends the president's term in office.

Samy Badibanga has been named prime minister, according to a presidential decree read on state television. Badibanga is the leader of the main opposition bloc in parliament.

