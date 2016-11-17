DR Congo 'appoints new prime minister'

Samy Badibanga is the leader of the main Congolese opposition bloc in Kinshasa. By Junior D. Kannah (AFP)

Kinshasa (AFP) - The Democratic Republic of Congo's president on Thursday named an opposition lawmaker as prime minister following a controversial deal struck between the government and fringe opposition groups that effectively extends the president's term in office.

