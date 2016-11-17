PPP Eyes 12 Parliamentary Seats Nationwide

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) is targeting at least twelve parliamentary seats across the country in the 2016 general elections. The party, which first contested an election in the country in 2012 does not have any representation in Ghana's parliament but is hopeful to claim some seats in the polls. According to the leader of the party, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, is hopeful of winning at least one parliamentary seat in each region.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, November 17, Dr Nduom said, the party has fielded about 166 parliamentary candidates out of the 275 constituencies and is very optimistic of their chances to win the seats.

“We are fielding about 166 candidates. I believe that it is possible for a third of them to win seats. And I am saying to you that will win a minimum of one seat in every region to prove that we are a national party,” he said. He also said the party is confident of winning the upcoming Presidential polls.”

“On the presidential side, we acknowledge the strength of NDC, the strength of the NPP but we are working hard for this thing to be NDC, PPP, NPP race, and so in my view, there is a 30% that all the three parties can get. And then it is a matter of which one will cross that 30% line and I believe that the PPP can cross that 30% line,” Dr Nduom said.

'Vote for PPP a waste'

Dr Nduom has discredited suggestions that voting for the Progressive People's Party in the upcoming polls will be a waste of ballot. According to him, a vote for the PPP rather emphasizes the electorates' desire to see a positive change in the country. He said a 'wasted' ballot was a situation when an elected political party fails to honour campaign promises that informed the electorate's decision to vote him into office.

'PPP looking to make an impact this year'

Dr Nduom, who formed the party after breaking away from the Convention People's Party (CPP) in 2011 is taking frantic measures to break the duopoly on Ghana's political landscape with the party by being a third force and an alternative to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He has sought to capitalize on his experience and successes in business in the country and his past experience serving in various political capacities including an Assembly member, Member of Parliament and Minister of state.

