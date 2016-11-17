Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
We didn’t blame NDC for violence at Nana Addo’s home – US Embassy

By CitiFMonline

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, has refuted claims that it has taken sides with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the violence that broke out at the residence of the opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The United States (US) Embassy, in condemning the violence ahead of the elections, threatened to revoke visas  for persons who incite violence ahead of the elections. The United Kingdom Embassy, also issued a similar statement.

But the NDC in a press statement, accused the US and the United Kingdom (UK) Embassies of being influenced by what it called the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) “malicious propaganda.”

Reacting to the allegation, Mr. Jackson insisted that, the statement, which was drafted in Washington, was not aimed at attacking the government.

“If you read the statement read by the Embassy and made by the Public Spokesperson in Washington , we do not ascribe blame for any act that occurred. The point in issuing the statement was to alert people that the US government is and was concerned about political violence. That message seems to get lost a bit in attempting to say that we are blaming one party or another. The statement does not blame anybody. I want to be really clear about that. The Embassy's statement which is much longer, is very clear that we were expressing our concern about violence.”

“The statement by the Department's Spokesperson used the word targeted in terms of talking about  Mr . Akufo Addo's house; but it does not say who started it, who ended it, and who was responsible; so I want to underscore that we are not trying to take sides,” he said.

Mr. Jackson also indicated that, the US Embassy values its relationship with the various political parties and is also interested in ensuring a free and fair process during the December elections.

“We value our relationship with the government of Ghana. We value our relationship with the National Democratic Congress and with all other political parties. We are not trying to say we support this party or that party. What we support is a fair process and the fairest process will be free of violence and intimidation.”


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline,com/Ghana
