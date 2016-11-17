PAP Joins Marlon Anipa To Work for NPP's Victory In Hohoe Constituency

For the third time running, Team PAP was in one of its six adopted constituencies, Hohoe in the Volta Region. The 20-member team led by its National Coordinator, Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, was met on arrival last Friday by the NPP PC for Hohoe, Marlon Praises Anipa at the Constituency Office at exactly 10am. After a brief introduction, Marlon revealed that he had reserved three of the most difficult areas for Patriotic Ambassadors for Peace (PAP) because he believes it is only PAP that could turn the political tables around in the area.

Team PAP quickly moved to its operational areas, Fodome-Axor, Gledi-Kyebi, Gledi-Gobgame and Wli, which are approximately 2-hour drive from Hohoe and share a border with Togo.

As usual, the Team developed a movement plan, and with the support of the Polling Station Executives, interacted with the residents, pasted posters, involved themselves in people's activities and preached the gospel of change in political leadership on December 7 to the people.

The warm hospitality given to PAPers and the level of 'shouts of change' by the residents in the visited communities came as a shock to us, because we never anticipated such a scene in our opponent's stronghold. This, PAP strongly believes, is a strong indication that the NPP's victory on December 7 will not even emanate from the Ashanti Region, but rather, the Volta Region.

Most of the NDC defectors complained about the total neglect of the area by the NDC government in areas of road network, job creation and provision of social amenities. They have therefore vowed to change their voting pattern in December to see how the NPP government under Nana Akufo-Addo could help restore Teacher and Nurses' Training Allowances, improve the NHIS and create jobs for the teeming youth through the One District, One Factory policy.

On the upcoming elections, residents at Gledi-Gobgame in particular, complained about the influx of Togolese on the Election Day as 67 of them were challenged during the limited registration exercise. To show their readiness to vote for the NPP, almost all the people Team PAP interacted appealed for T-shirts of Nana Addo and Marlon Anipa. They also urged the NPP PC to make his presence felt in the area since they are yet to see him physically.

Team PAP moved to Hohoe NPP Constituency Office on Sunday morning to present one set of computer and a box of reading books to the Constituency to aid the campaign. Before departure, Team PAP joined Marlon Anipa and his wife to worship and partake in the fundraising event at the Roman Catholic Church in Hohoe Municipal.

It must be pointed out that, for the past few months, PAP has undertaken a number of outreaches in Ahafo-Ano North, Ho-West, Ingleshie-Amanfrom-Bortianor, Yapei-Kasawgu, Wa Central, Kpone-Katamanso and Ningo-Prampram. Special donations - computers, books, food items, posters etc have also been made to the Group's adopted constituencies. It is the belief of Team PAP that these efforts would bear positive political fruits in December to put Ghana on her right path of development.

God bless Ghana! God bless the NPP!!! God bless Nana Addo!!!

Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang - 0202471070

Andy Oppong Amoako - Director of Operations (0243662912)

Doreen Maluzei Dombo - Director of Media - (0246954418)