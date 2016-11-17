Oxford Business Group’s Research Now Available Over Bloomberg Terminal

ACCRA, October 2016 - Users of the Bloomberg Professional service can now access Oxford Business Group ’s full range of research on emerging economies, following a distribution agreement between the two firms.

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision-makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal, which provides real-time financial information to approximately 325,000 subscribers globally.

As a result of the agreement, service users can now instantly access OBG’s extensive range of reports, economic updates and Global Platform videos by running OBGR<GO> on the Bloomberg Terminal.

In addition, Bloomberg Terminal subscribers will find dedicated pages of analysis written by each of the global publishing, research and consultancy firm’s three managing editors and links to the content for the region they oversee.

Andrew Jeffreys, OBG’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief, said the launch of OBG’s content on the Bloomberg Terminal would give emerging economies a valuable platform at a time when many were seeking investment and partnerships for their project pipelines.

“The emerging markets that we have chosen to analyse all have a growth story to tell, easily outperforming advanced and BRIC economies in recent years,” he said. “Our research puts average annual GDP growth for the OBG countries’ economies at 4.75% in the five years to 2016, well above the 1.52% recorded for advanced economies.”

Jeffreys added that forecasts for 2016 indicated similar trends, with OBG markets predicted to record growth averaging 3.6%, ahead of both advanced economies (1.74%) and BRIC countries (2.07%). However, he noted, some still faced information gaps and challenges when it came to highlighting their potential.

“I’m immensely proud that Bloomberg has recognised the strength of our research on growth economies by offering us this opportunity and look forward to sharing our findings with a wider and highly influential audience,” he said.

Marc-André de Blois, OBG’s Director of Communications, agreed that the move represented an exciting development for both the publishing firm and the many individuals, companies and countries who stood to benefit from it.

“We know that investors have long regarded our reports on emerging markets as essential tools when they come to make their decisions,” he said. “This new initiative has enabled us to take our reach to another level, giving Bloomberg Terminal’s subscribers instant access to our business intelligence, while simultaneously raising the profile of the 30-plus emerging economies we cover.”