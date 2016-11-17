5 Spots to Meet The One In Victoria Island (V.I.)

Victoria Island, possibly the most adulated area in all of Lagos state is an awesome destination. From its attractive scenery to the numerous fancy fun spots, it is hard to encounter boredom while visiting. Victoria Island is quite expensive however, and you have to work extra hard to be able to afford a place in the area, as such, most of its inhabitants work all the time and barely have time to go out and meet people or “the one”.

Spending time wandering Victoria Island’s many restaurants, bars, and fun spots solo, does not exactly sound like an idea of a good time. And again, having to resort to instamesage or sexynaija.com to find a potential suitor with whom you can hang with is equally - if not less - appealing.

If you are in Victoria Island and having a hard time finding the right partner, Jumia Travel has ideas on how and where to meet ‘ the one”. Read on to discover…

Shoprite

Shoprite is the most popular shopping mall in the city with locations at key areas of the city and provides a surprising variety of opportunities to meet men and women. Single men and women in Lagos prefer a rush in to pick needed groceries after work, or in the morning on weekends. Chances are you'll find someone who lives in your neighborhood and likes the same favours you do. The good thing about Shoprite is that it is always located in a mall that offers the opportunity for instant mini-dates. If things are going well, you can say “Hey, listen, I feel like going to grab a sandwich at the food court, Come with me.” Instant dates change the dynamic as you get a chance to flirt, banter and get that number.

RCCG City of David

One of the most popular and populated churches on the Island, RCCG City of David is a good place to meet ‘the one’ who shares the same faith and moral ground. There is a higher chance of finding serious men and women who are looking for a life partner rather than a night out on the town. Also, not only do you get edified by the sermons but you can find that perfect someone perhaps sitting right next to you.

Federal Palace Hotel

Federal Palace Hotel, one of the high-end hotels in Lagos is a perfect place to meet the one. A lot of people swarm their restaurants for business meetings and just for a fancy meal. Whatever your reasons for being there, if you are searching for the one, seize every opportunity you get and get a waiter to introduce you to the man or woman sitting and having dinner all alone…or do it yourself. Either way, make a move.

Soul lounge

A bar typically may be one of the oldest ways to meet someone, but it still works. Soul lounge is not the trendiest bar in Victoria Island at the moment but, it definitely exudes a certain blend of sophistication and tranquility, and you rarely find skanky women in loud heels or snarky men in shiny shirts at the lounge. All you need to do is send a complimentary drink to a person of interest through a waiter or boldly walk over and strike a conversation. It could be the first of many conversations towards a happy ever after.

Mega Plaza

To be specific, the suya spot at the ground floor of Mega Plaza which basically offers the best Suya in Lagos. They have a signboard with an inscription that cracks you up but suggests to you that you stand a chance at meeting someone at the location. A stick of Suya is about N500. There is a variety to choose from: beef, chicken, livers and beef entrails. You could also order sharwarma and fresh juice from Sphinx while you are at it.

Shaunz Bar

Shaunz bar is an amazing spot for Karaoke, Live Band and Dance in VI. It’s popularity comes from the fact that it’s well equipped for a fun Karaoke night with quality speakers to TV screens all around down to a touch screen for your song inputs. One of the thrilling parts is that you can record your performance and take home with you on a CD. Even if you don't have it in you to take the stage, the drinks are cheap and the people watching ranges from "wow" to "that's hilarious" to "what a train wreck." No matter the level of talent however, the entertainment factor is epic. It is certainly a good spot to find the one…especially if you have a preference for someone who enjoys music.

Lagoon restaurant

This is a great place if you are looking to meet people from the upper middle class to high class. Located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island Lagos, the Lagoon restaurant features an outdoor space for revelers and food lovers who seek great cocktails, nice shisha, and palatable meals including Chinese, Indian or Lebanese cuisine, pizza and burgers.

5 Spots to Meet The One In Victoria Island (V.I.)

