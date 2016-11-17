‘Dormant’ Komenda Sugar Factory was set up to frustrate me – Nduom

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) , Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom believes the Komenda Sugar Factory was deliberately set up by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to frustrate him.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, a former Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Constituency, where the factory is located, said the NDC is embarking on various projects in the area in a bid to win the hearts of the electorates.

“Because I am from KEAA, there are people who are determined that if they want to shut me down politically, that is where they have to shut me down so I do not get anything there.Why do you think Komenda Sugar Factory is sitting there even though there are no raw materials. Why do you think there is a fish processing plant that is sited there even though it doesn’t have the fish. Why do you think they are doing certain things throughout the streets in Elmina? They have come to tar the places that didn’t need any tarring except the part that leads to where my companies are.Those ones they have left. ”

“They have come to put a bridge, a monstrosity in front of the historic bridge house so now we cannot even get to the bridge house hotel, they have blocked it. They have put a design that no one in the world will tolerate and sometimes people think if we do it to Papa Kwesi Nduom, it is to him. No, they are doing it against the people of KEEA.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Nduom however stated that he is unfazed by all these projects, since residents in the area will vote for the PPP despite the NDC efforts to sabotage him.

“I am saying that December 7, 2016 the people of Komenda will prove people wrong and will let them know that that seat, in spite of all the monies that are being pushed there and all the things that people are doing just for votes purposes will fail because I believe the people will do the right thing.”

Free and fair election not possible

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum further stated that this year's elections would not be free and fair, citing what he calls, a flawed voters register and abuse of incumbency.

According to him, these developments will undermine the credibility of the polls.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

