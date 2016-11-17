Stop giving 'dangerous election prophecies' – Pastor

The General Overseer of Solid Rock Chapel has admonished colleague pastors to desist from prophecies which have the potency to destabilize the country.

Rev. Dr. Christiana Doh-Tetteh said a prophecy in a charged political atmosphere like Ghana has to be done tacitly.

"If God has shown you that Mr. A or B is going to be the winner of the elections, to avoid confusion and all kinds of things, just speak the way God will address the issues," she said.”

Rev. Doh-Tetteh made these remarks in her peace message to the nation through JoyNews.

There have been varied prophecies regarding the political party that would win the presidential and parliamentary elections. Many of those prophecies have been in support of the two dominating parties namely the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP). Sections of Ghanaians have questioned these prophecies considering the way famous Nigerian pastor, T. B. Joshua was humiliated by Western media for making a false prediction about the United States election. He had predicted a comfortable victory for Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton but Republican's Donald Trump won the election. Out of a 583 electoral college vote he polled over 290 more than the required 270.

But Rev. Dr Doh-Tetteh said the pastors in Ghana have to refrain from prophecies that are skewed to favour one political party over the other. This act, she said provides the ground for disaster.

Rev. Dr Doh-Tetteh entreated Ghanaians to be wary of politicians who would want to manipulate them to visit mayhem on the country. Political parties will come and go but Ghana remains, she added.

She also used the opportunity to appeal to the Electoral Commission (EC) to sensitize the electorate about their role before, during and after the elections to ensure a credible and fair process in December.