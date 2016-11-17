St Monica’s College Mistress Killer Charged

Mrs Lucy Tawiah Peprah killed. INSET: suspect Osman Yakubu, the suspected killer

The 26-year-old Burkinabe, who allegedly killed Lucy Tawiah Peprah, 72, an educationist and former headmistress of St Monica's Training College, has appeared before an Accra Central Magistrate Court for murder.

The accused, Osman Yakubu, a night security man, reportedly butchered the deceased after shower at about 10 pm at Abelempke in Accra last Saturday.

Osman has been charged alongside one Benjamin Semabia, a 65-year-old driver of the deceased.

Osman has been charged with murder and attempted murder while Ben has been slapped with the charge of abetment of crime.

Appearing before the court, presided over by Isaac Addo, the plea of the accused persons were not taken.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gregory Yeboah, told the court that on November 12, 2016, Osman alleged that Ben informed him that the deceased had sold him to be killed, an allegation Ben denied.

The prosecutor said as a result, Osman armed himself with two cutlasses, around 10 pm and butchered the woman.

He added that other house helps who wanted to help Lucy were harmed by Osman.

Chief Insp, Yeboah noted that the house helps, who were injured in the process, are currently on admission at the Police Hospital.

He stated that Osman, after the incident locked himself up and called Ben with Lucy's phone to inform him that he had killed her so he (Ben) should come.

At the police station, Osaman informed the police that he was told by a spiritualist that his madam wanted to use him for rituals and that he would die before Sunday, which compelled him to kill her.

The court further heard that docket on the case is yet to be forwarded to Attorney General's Department for advice.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

