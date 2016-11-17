Workers Extend Tier 2 Pension Deadline

Public sector workers have rescheduled the planned strike action aimed at mounting pressure on the government to pay their mandatory monthly deductions under the Tier 2 Pension Scheme.

According to the workers, who have formed a forum to push for the smooth operation of the 2nd Tier Occupational Pension Schemes, the Mahama-led government has been given up till Monday, November 21 to make payment into the pension funds or suffer the consequence.

It emerged that the NDC government has not paid the mandatory 5% Tier Two Monthly deductions since the scheme commenced in April 2016.

According to the workers, the government is hampering the smooth operation of the 2nd Tier Occupational Pension Schemes in the public sector which has put the pensions of workers in danger.

At news conference in Accra yesterday, Dr. Isaac Bampoe-Addo, Executive Secretary of Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), who doubles as Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Labour Unions, said the leadership of the unions had resolved that if the governments fails to make payment into the fund by Monday, the workers will commence indefinite strike across the country.

“As a forum, having evaluated the outcomes of series of meetings with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance/Controller and Accountant General's Department, National Pension Regulatory Authority and the presidency on the way forward for the implementation of the Tier 2 pensions for public sector workers, we have resolved to embark on strike if our demands are not met.”

He said they are looking forward to “complete actualization” of all decisions the forum took with the government, including payment of funds to the custodian banks of the various schemes before Monday.”

“We call on our members to remain calm,” Dr. Bampoe Addo said, adding that “leadership will communicate the way forward to members vis-a-vis our quest for the transfer of funds to our pension schemes by the employer (government) on 22nd November 2016.”

Twelve labour unions that are threatening nationwide strike include the Health Service Workers Union (HSWU), Ghana Registered Nurses Association (GRNA), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA), Ghana Hospital and Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) of TUC, National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

Dr. Bampoe-Addo confirmed that the leadership of the forum and other Organized Labour met President Mahama on Tuesday but said they were only waiting for what he called “complete actualization of all the decisions taken.

Mahama's Directive

At the behest of President John Mahama, the leadership of the various workers group met the Attorney General and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations in May 2015 to settle the case out-of-court which was initiated by the government against the workers over the Tier 2 scheme.

The government, as the employer, agreed to ensure that effective April 1, 2016 it would transfer the 5% Tier 2 monthly deductions made by the Controller and Accountant General and pay directly to the pension custodian banks duly appointed by the government itself.

It was also agreed that the National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA) shall ensure that the transfer of funds currently held in the Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA) at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to custodian banks of the four schemes was completed by July 2, 2016.

The government again promised to reimburse the defendant workers “reasonable expenses incurred in setting up their trusts and schemes, as well as any reasonable legal fees incurred in the course of the litigation of the suit.”

Dr. Bampoe-Addo said, “The delay in transferring the 5% Tier 2 monthly deductions to custodian banks nominated by the government itself is worrying.”

He said the leadership of the workers had made every effort to get the audited TPFA but the government had simply denied them.

