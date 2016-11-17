MTN Wins Engineering Excellence Awards

Mohammed Rufal (left) ready to receive the plaque at the awards ceremony



MTN, Ghana's leading telecommunications operator, has received an Engineering Business Management Award in recognition of its execution of 4G LTE project at the Engineering Excellence Awards 2016 held in Accra.

The event, which was organized by the Ghana Institute of Engineers, was to recognize valuable contributions and extraordinary performance in all aspects of the engineering profession.

MTN Ghana received the award for successfully rolling out an operational 4G LTE network to customers of MTN in Ghana in record time.

Upon acquisition of the 4G LTE license in December 2015, MTN successfully organized the preliminary launch of the 4G LTE in March 2015.

MTN commercially launched its 4G LTE services on 21st June in all 10 regions of Ghana after it acquired the 4G LTE 800MHz spectrum license in December 2015.

This year, MTN has spent $96 million on network and information systems, including the rollout of the 4G network.

The launch of 4G LTE technology by MTN makes it the first mobile telecommunications operator in Ghana to offer 4G service.

Mohammed Rufai, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana said, “MTN embarked on the 4G LTE project to create a distinct customer experience and provide superior data services to its customers. The project is also in line with our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world. We are glad the investments are contributing to improved data speed for businesses and customers.”

“MTN Ghana will continue to make significant investments in our network to provide enhanced coverage and customer experience, as well as create unlimited opportunities for our over 18 million customers,” he added.