‘Dumsor To Resurface After Elections’

The power crisis which hit the country over the past four years is likely to resurface in 2017 if government does not spend prudently in this year's electioneering season.

Pressure Group, Save ECG Now, made this known in a press statement.

“Dumsor is likely to come back massively after the elections if we don't act right now as a country,” it stated.

According to Save ECG Now, “Ghanaians should note that the current power crisis has gone down, and government would find ways and means of sustaining it because of the elections.”

The statement, jointly signed by the spokesperson and Director of Operations, Save ECG NOW, Boye Williams and KwabenaTawiah respectively said, “But for elections, Dumsor would have been worse. We are therefore of the conviction that the country is likely to return back to the era of dumsor after the December elections.”

According to the statement, “The financial challenges confronting the power sector which have created much uncertainties on the economic front will continue for a long time if the government continues to lie and deceive Ghanaians as they have done over the last five years leading to not just loss of earnings but investor confidence in the country.”

Load Shedding Not Over
It said “the government and the Power Ministry keep telling the people of Ghana that the load-shedding is over. “

“Tales have been told to the people of Ghana about the number of megawatts that have been added to the national grid by this administration,” the statement added.

“The simple question is: if these thousands of megawatts have been added as we are made to believe, then why is there load shedding (Dumsor) at this time under the sham and pretext of routine maintenance?”

