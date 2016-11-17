December polls can’t be free and fair – Nduom

The flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum has argued that it is impossible for the upcoming December 7 polls to be free and fair.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, the PPP flagbearer said “we will not have free and fair elections in Ghana in 2016 it is not possible, the scale is not balanced.”

He alleged that the voters register is flawed and the governing National Democratic Congress is also abusing incumbency and buying votes by sharing goodies to the electorates.

According to Dr. Nduom these developments do not create a fair playing ground for all political parties to compete for votes.

He explained that the situation also undermines the credibility of the polls.

“First of all we are still working with a voters register that is flawed it is not just by my thinking the Supreme Court says so, the Electoral Commission themselves admit it. The political parties all know so if you are working with a flawed voters register you can't have the results that you are looking for.”

“Another one is that the political parties' law is not being implemented or enforced by the Electoral Commission. Where do people get monies from to campaign? It is not being used. And then we are all seeing day light robbery, our taxpayers' money being used by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to campaign; buying things to give to people and so and so forth. When blatantly state resources are being used you can't have free and fair elections,” he added.

Collect the goodies but vote for me

Dr. Nduom on the Citi Breakfast Show also admonished Ghanaians to collect goodies given them by other political parties but said they should instead vote for the PPP which has the roadmap in turning the fortunes of the country around.

1 parliamentary seat in every region

He also told show host Bernard Avle that his party is targeting to win a parliamentary seat in every region in the country.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

