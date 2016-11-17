Chinese ‘galamsayers’ more loved than Ghanaians - Professor Adei

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei believes Chinese expatriates are more valued in the country than Ghanaian citizens.

He indicates that it could have primarily informed the impunity with which they destroy lands in the country leading to the destruction of water bodies under the guise of mining gold.

Prof. Adei is worried that these Chinese with the level of destruction caused to lands are not made to face the full rigors of the law, stating it is a manifestation Ghanaian leaders love these expatriates more than its citizens.

“Sometimes I think Chinese nationals are much more loved than us, they have been destroying our water bodies with impunity,’ he fumed.

Addressing participants at an Ultimate Fm organized Public Forum under the theme ‘the leader Ghana deserves’ , he proposed that Ghana requires a transformational leader who will also be a servant.

To this end, he urged such leaders not to lord over Ghanaians in the pursuit of a clandestine agenda to satisfy their cronies and parties indicating that once made leaders they must represent the interest of all Ghanaians.

‘If you care for people you will find means of helping them and not only the Chinese. Ghana will require a leader who has the ability to provide a credible vision, put together the right guiding coalition of ministers and competent hands which must be done devoid of politics’, he concluded.