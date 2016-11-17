Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Headlines | 17 November 2016 11:40 CET

Chinese ‘galamsayers’ more loved than Ghanaians - Professor Adei

Source: ultimatefmonline.com
Professor Stephen Adei, Former Rector of GIMPA
Professor Stephen Adei, Former Rector of GIMPA

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei believes Chinese expatriates are more valued in the country than Ghanaian citizens.

He indicates that it could have primarily informed the impunity with which they destroy lands in the country leading to the destruction of water bodies under the guise of mining gold.

Prof. Adei is worried that these Chinese with the level of destruction caused to lands are not made to face the full rigors of the law, stating it is a manifestation Ghanaian leaders love these expatriates more than its citizens.

“Sometimes I think Chinese nationals are much more loved than us, they have been destroying our water bodies with impunity,’ he fumed.

Addressing participants at an Ultimate Fm organized Public Forum under the theme ‘the leader Ghana deserves’ , he proposed that Ghana requires a transformational leader who will also be a servant.

To this end, he urged such leaders not to lord over Ghanaians in the pursuit of a clandestine agenda to satisfy their cronies and parties indicating that once made leaders they must represent the interest of all Ghanaians.

‘If you care for people you will find means of helping them and not only the Chinese. Ghana will require a leader who has the ability to provide a credible vision, put together the right guiding coalition of ministers and competent hands which must be done devoid of politics’, he concluded.

Headlines

Don't bother just to be better tan your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img