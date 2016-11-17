UK, US falling for NPP’s ‘malicious’ propaganda – NDC

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) of falling for what it calls the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) “malicious propaganda.”

The accusation follows threats by the two countries to revoke the visas of political leaders who incite violence during the December elections.

The two countries issued the warning days after the NDC and NPP clashed during a health walk organised by the former.

The statement issued by the two countries made direct reference to the clashes between the two parties in front of the Nima residence of the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, during the event.

The NDC, in a direct response to the warning said the two countries would “have become aware of the facts and not be subject to manipulation by the maliciously efficient propaganda machine of the NPP,” if they had been ” a bit more painstaking and diligent in their inquiry into the incident.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy further stated that “at no point was the residence of Nana Addo targeted by the NDC.”

“We believe that our international partners must be more diligent in seeking the truth, rather than relying on biased political and media propaganda.The NDC notes with interest, the threats issued by the two missions to revoke visas and other such diplomatic actions and wonders why similar threats or sanctions have not been considered after previous incidents when the NPP and its supporters have been engaged in inciting or instigating violence, including hate speech.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

