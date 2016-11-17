EU condemns NDC, NPP clashes

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, William Hanna has condemned the recent clashes between some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Nima residence of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.

“I want to use this platform to make a terse statement from the European Union about the recent clashes which we saw in Accra and we condemn these.We think that there is no place for violence in this election process”

Some supporters of both the NDC and the NPP clashed during a health walk organized by the former last Sunday.

Though the Police are investigating the matter, both parties have blamed each other for the incident.

Aside this incident there have been a number of clashes between both parties in other regions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of a media monitoring report, Mr. Hanna called on all political leaders to renew their call to ensure a peaceful election.

“We are calling on the political leaders to dissociate themselves from these events. We are also calling on the leaders to renew their calls for peaceful election.”

He also cautioned the media to be circumspect in their reportage since they play a critical role in our democracy and poor regulation could present key challenges to the society.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana