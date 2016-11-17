Lack of facilities hamper academic work at Kumasi Technical University

Expansion of facilities to meet growing student population at Kumasi Technical University is being hampered by limited space.

Vice -Chancellor, Professor Nicholas Nsowah-Nuamah, says the university is still searching for private partners to develop a new campus.

He was speaking at the first matriculation of the university since its conversion from polytechnic earlier this year.

Kumasi Polytechnic is one of six upgraded to technical university status.

President Mahama recently cut sod for construction work to begin for a new campus on 300 acre at Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District.

Professor Nsowah-Nuamah says though the university is looking for private financiers, an intervention by government is welcomed.

“When it comes to space, that is where our problem is. Up till now, we are still struggling for funds to start project on the land,” he lamented.

Nearly 5, 500 newly-admitted students were officially ushered into the university to pursue various programmes.

Professor Nsowah-Nuamah says the first batch of students will still pursue Higher National Diploma courses.

He explained the school had advertised them before the upgrade.

“The university will start a degree programme with the next batch of students. We are still clearing-up some issues with accreditation.”

In the midst of the infrastructure deficit, he is hopeful the university’s faculty and research base will help reinforce the new status.