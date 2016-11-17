I’ll seek justice with ‘last drop of my blood’ – Woyome

Embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has vowed to go to any extent necessary to seek justice in the case against him over the repayment of the controversial GHc51 million judgment debt.

Mr. Woyome, who argues that he has been vilified for long, said although he will pay the money, he will “pursue this matter with the last drop of my blood until justice is served.”

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

Mr. Woyome was indicted by an Auditor General's report released in 2010 which said the amount was paid illegally to him and the Supreme Court in 2014, ordered him to refund the money.

However, the businessman is yet to pay the amount after some efforts were made by the Attorney General to retrieve it proved futile.

But speaking to the media on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted former Attorney General Martin Amidu permission to orally examine him; Mr. Woyome claimed he is being persecuted by the Supreme Court.

“I feel that the Supreme Court is persecuting me,” he lamented.

I’ve silent majority supporters

“The question is the propaganda, the lies, vilification on a fellow citizen like yours is too much. Five years is enough, if there were any iota of truth they should have gotten it. It is enough. It has affected my family, myself, church members, many people and I can tell you that majority of Ghanaians who are the silent people are with me in this matter. And I think that it is time for us to understand what is good for us, what we should fight for, if you keep quite it is coming to you. Because a Supreme Court judgment is not binding on Alfred Woyome, it is binding on all citizens no matter how it is,” he added.

I disagree with Supreme Court ruling

The businessman stated that, he disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to allow Martin Amidu, to orally examine him in court.

“Martin [Amidu] could go ahead if he has the legal strength to tell the whole public as to what he knew as an attorney general working with EOCO; how those monies were expended. But for the sake of the law, and for the sake of the constitution of the republic of Ghana, I disagree totally with today's ruling and I will do whatever I can to see to it that justice is done in this case.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

