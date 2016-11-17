I will revive Komenda Sugar factory – PPP candidate

Progressive Peoples Party’s (PPP) parliamentary candidate for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) is promising to revive the Komenda Sugar factory to create employment for the youth in the area.

According to John Sterlin, the bane of the constituency is youth employment – situation he said he led to the increase in social vices in the area.

He made the comment following the shutdown of the sugar factory because the raw material –sugarcane- has entered its lean season hence the need to close down the revamped factory for maintenance.

Management of the company also said the break will also allow them to focus attention on the factory’s own sugarcane farm which is expected to be ready for harvesting in four months time.

But addressing teeming supporters at a rally, Mr. Sterlin urged the people not to be swayed by the promises of government.

He noted that, the only political party which can solve the crippling socio-economic challenges at KEEA is PPP.

Mr. Sterlin also promised the people with many social amenities including schools and hospitals if voted as the MP for the area.

“Vote for me to go to parliament and advocate for you. It has been two years since KEEA became a municipality yet we cannot boast of a hospital let alone a polyclinic. I will ensure all the four major towns get at least a polyclinic,” he said.

For his part, flagbearer of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom urged the people in KEEA to vote for jobs and not based on political party preference.

He promised to restore the dignity of the Central region which hitherto was one of the richest region in Ghana if he wins the December 7 polls.

“There is new hope for farmers and fishermen. What happened in America, not expected by many, is a sign of my victory right here in Ghana. I have sent jobs to every district in Ghana but Nana Addo and Mahama have nothing to show for in those areas. This makes me a doer unlike they who are promisers! I can turn Ghana around in just four years.” The business mogul stated.

Dr. Nduom urged the supporters to continue to campaign peacefully so Ghanaians see the difference between the PPP and the other political parties.

