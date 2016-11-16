'I may have made some mistakes as President' – Mahama

President John Mahama says even though he might have made some mistakes as the leader of the country, they were done in “good faith.”

He said his preoccupation within the three and a half years has been to improve the economic situation of Ghana by putting in place the requisite infrastructure.

He said he was determined to improve the power situation in the country as well as the restoration of social infrastructure which he said were in despair. Although some mistakes may have been committed on the journey to the achievement of the things, they were not done deliberately.

“We have done the heavy lifting [and] in my second term Ghana is going to see an accelerated growth,” he said.

President Mahama made these remarks on Wednesday when he took his turn at the Presidential Encounter on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come under increasing pressure from sections of Ghanaians who believe it has done little to create jobs in the country.

Some of the youth believe it is a mistake for a country with a growing unemployed youth to continue investing in road infrastructure when it could rechannel the money into industrialization.

Some students of the University of Ghana who attended Joy FM’s Ghana Connect programme held at the Political Science Department on Wednesday expressed worry over the unemployment situation in the country.

A female final year student who identified herself as Philomena said she would travel to the United States to look for opportunities when she graduates in 2016.

Surprisingly, this disillusionment over the absence of jobs is growing by the day as more youth decry the situation.

But President Mahama said although things appear to have been tough in his first term, he believes there are brighter days ahead.

“You suffer to gain…you don’t get any good thing without striving for it. We are going to take Ghana to the next level,” he said.

He said the expansion and construction of infrastructure in the country have created over 400,000 jobs.

“From artisans to the electrician, to the other labourers who were engaged in those projects were employed,” he added.

He, however, said for the many graduates to find sustainable jobs, it is important to ensure that the education system is in sync with the job market.

“Last time we held a forum between academia and [corporate Ghana] to discuss the skills they require,” he said, adding at the end of the discussion it was revealed that the curricula need to be fine-tuned.

