14 years old Chizoba Ekene Of Kayode Memorial schools writes a book

Ekene Chizoba is a young girl of 14 years old who is from abia state, ohafia LGA, born on the 14 February 2002, she is a student of Kayode Memorial Schools, Ajangbadi, Lagos and she is in ss2, she dreams of becoming a journalist in future.

Chizoba was born to the family of Mr and Mrs EKene, and she is the first child and the only girl with two younger siblings. She is inspired by happenings around her, that is her environment.Chizoba Ekene is a young girl that has the enthusiasm toward anything that has to do with writing, though she is a shy girl but loves writing. She can be said to be a young girl with the Midas touch

Chizoba is a young girl that is very passionate about being a writer and a journalist and this has inspired her to write her first book and she wrote it basically because she wants to start putting it in practice so that she won’t lose sight of her dreams and career path and also, because the book passes a message of focus and determination, so she wrote it mainly to remind her that she must be focused and determined no matter the situation. Her environment inspired her to write the book.

WHAT LED TO THE BIRTH OF THE BOOK “LIFE”

Her Pastor laid emphasis on talent and also her school encouraged and supported her dream.

Her hobbies are writing, singing, but basically, because of her shy attitude, she opted for writing, since it is just her, her pen and her book. Her Role Models are Professor Wole Shoyinka, Chimamanda adichie who she dreams of seeing. She is currently a member of Young Scholars Club which aims at developing young minds and making them prepared to be good ambassadors of Nigeria

She dreams of becoming a journalist and a writer In future by studying mass communication in a good University