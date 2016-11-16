Multichoice, Eutelsat extend closing date for 2016 star awards entries

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA - MultiChoice and Eutelsat have announced that the closing date for entries for the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards has been extended until Wednesday, 30 November 2016.

A statement said all science and technology fans between 14 and 19 now have extra time to be inspired to write a creative essay or design a poster.

The topic for the competition is: "Take yourself into the future as a scientist, tasked with designing a new-age satellite that will help improve the lives of Africans. Tell us what you would call your satellite and describe the different functions and roles that it would play in the Africa of the future.'

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards are open to all students from secondary (high) or combined schools on the continent where MultiChoice Africa maintains operations.

Entry forms can be obtained from any MultiChoice Resource Centre, the nearest MultiChoice office or copies can be downloaded from www.dstvstarawards.com.

Entries are accepted in English, French and Portuguese and will be judged on the basis of a high-standard criteria of accuracy, creativity, originality and innovation. Only entries submitted on the official entry form will be eligible.

Participants not only stand a chance to win great prizes within their respective countries but overall winners will be rewarded with a trip of a lifetime; for the overall winning essay - a trip with his/her parent/legal guardian to Eutelsat in Paris, France and onwards to a spaceport to attend a live rocket launch.

For the overall winning poster - a trip with his/her parent/legal guardian to Eutelsat in Paris and a satellite construction site.

For the runner-up poster and essay entries -a trip with their parent/legal guardian to visit MultiChoice in Johannesburg and the South African National Space Agency at Hartebeesthoek.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in February 2017. GNA