Burkinabe man remanded for murdering Educationist

Accra Nov. 16, GNA - Osman Yakubu, a Burkinabe security man who allegedly murdered his 72 year old mistress in cold blood at Abelemkpe in Accra, has appeared before an Adjabeng District Court in Accra.

Yakubu, 26 is being held for murder and attempted murder of three other persons.

Ben Semabia, a 65 year old caretaker, has been charged with abetment of crime. Their pleas were not taken and have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on November 30 by the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

Chief Inspector Gregory Yeboah said the accused persons worked for the deceased Madam Lucy Tawiah Peprah a retired educationist and former headmistress of Saint Monica's Training College in the Ashanti Region.

Chief Inspector Yeboah said on November 12 this year, Yakubu alleged that Semabia informed him that the deceased had sold him to be killed.

According to the prosecutor Semabia has however denied that allegation.

He said as a result of that information, Yakubu armed himself with two cutlasses and at about 10:00 pm went into the room of his mistress and inflicted wounds on her leading to her death.

Prosecution said other house helps who went to rescue the deceased were also butchered by Yakubu.

According to prosecution Yakubu after the act locked himself up and telephoned Semabia with his mistress phone that he had killed Madam Lucy who was also the proprietress of Solid Foundation school also at Abelemkpe and that he should come.

Prosecution said the other victims who sustained various degree of injuries were receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

