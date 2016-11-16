Peace is a social responsibility for all - National Peace Council

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (U/E) Nov. 16, GNA - The National Peace Council (NPC) has said peace is needed to be sustained in the coming elections, hence, the need for all to make this objective social responsibility effort.

Mr Ali Anankpieng, Executive Secretary of the NPC in the Upper East Region, said this at a one day workshop to update political parties on the Constitutional Instrument 94 (C I 94) and other electioneering regulations for this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said peace was the key to national development and there was the need for all to play a leading role to attaining this national effort.

Mr Anankpieng urged the electorate to exercise their franchise as a national responsibility as we are one people with a common destiny.

Mr Joseph Kweku Yeboah, the Deputy Director in charge of NCCE in the Upper East Region, outlined the regulatory features of the C I 94 for the general elections and urged all participants to be guided by it.

He said the C I 94 mandated all election officials to be free and fair in their activities because the law would protect them from intimidations.

Mr Yeboah called on all including the political parties to acquaint themselves with the the regulations of the C I 94 because the law would not pardon anyone who would falls foul of it.

The workshop was organized by the NPC in collaboration with the United State (USAID), European Union (EU), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the United Nations Development Planning Agency (NDPA).

