Gambia leader urges peace at start of presidential campaign

President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia urged his supporters to abstain from violence on November 16, 2016, adding, "Therefore let us campaign peacefully, vote peacefully and then celebrate our victory". By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambian President and electoral favourite Yahya Jammeh urged his supporters to abstain from violence Wednesday, as rights groups raised concerns over recent arrests at the outset of the campaign season.

Jammeh's declaration came as Human Rights Watch urged due process for three journalists, one of whom took pictures of the president's supporters, who have been detained in recent days.

"Our campaign is focusing on peace and security and not for violence. Violence is like bushfire. You can know where it starts but you won't know where it will end," Jammeh told activists in a speech broadcast over state-owned Gambian radio and television.

"Therefore let us campaign peacefully, vote peacefully and then celebrate our victory," he added.

Jammeh, 51, took power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and has run the tiny west African country with an iron fist ever since, surviving successive coup attempts.

A two-week campaign period began Wednesday with canvassing in rural areas, as Jammeh seeks his fifth term in power.

"Everyone has the right to vote for their own choice. No one should be forced to vote me," Jammeh added.

But Human Rights Watch raised concerns over the fate of Alagie Manka, a photojournalist, Momodou Sabally, the director-general of Gambia's state television and radio broadcaster, and Bakary Fatty, a colleague of Sabally's.

All were arrested by officials from Gambia's National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the rights group said, Manka for photographing Jammeh supporters and Sabally and Fatty for broadcasting images of the opposition when Jammeh's wife was due to appear.

None have appeared yet in court, according to Human Rights Watch, which called on the authorities to "appropriately charge or release the journalists".

"Intimidation and threats against the media need to stop for voters to be able to make informed decisions," said Babatunde Olugboji, deputy program director at Human Rights Watch.

Jammeh's regime is regularly accused by rights groups of arranging the forcible disappearance and arbitrary arrest of opponents.

Gambian opposition parties have decided to join forces to field a single candidate, Adama Barrow, to take on Jammeh on December 1.

The only other candidate is a former ruling party MP, Mama Kandeh, who has been accused of being used to split opposition votes.

In a report released on November 2, Human Rights Watch said that intimidation of opposition parties, media repression and politicised security forces have "all but extinguished" any chance of a free and fair election in Gambia.