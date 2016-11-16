Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Headlines | 16 November 2016 20:36 CET

Woyome’s outburst at Supreme Court over Amidu’s suit [Audio]

By CitiFMonline

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 16, granted former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, the permission to orally examine businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the controversial GHc51 million judgment debt case.

This was because Mr. Amidu, had prayed the court to give him the chance to examine Woyome, after the Attorney General’s office, which had earlier asked the court to offer them the same opportunity, discontinued the case.

Woyome, who has not been happy with the Supreme Court’s decision, has been speaking to the media.

He among other things accused the Supreme Court of persecuting him, and also said although he will pay the money, he will seek justice to clear his name.

Support what is done to benefits many than what benefits individual.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
