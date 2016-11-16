Supreme Court is oppressing, persecuting me- Woyome

Embattled financier of the governing National Democratic Congress is accusing Ghana's highest court of oppressing and persecuting him.

Alfred Agbesie Woyome, says the Supreme Court cannot allow one man, Martin Amidu, to question him over the controversial 52 million cedis he claimed to have legitimately received from the government in 2010.

"After Amidu examines me, does he leave the enforcement to the AG, or the Supreme Court will clothe him with the authority to enforce it?" he asked in a Facebook live conversation he granted to Daily Graphic hours after the Supreme Court ruled against him Wednesday.

"The apex court can never be used to tarnish the image of the citizen," he fired.

The court on Wednesday ruled former Attorney General Martin Amidu can question the NDC financier over the circumstances surrounding the 52 million cedis he fraudulently received in 2010.

The ruling followed the failure by the current Attorney General Marrietta Brew Oppong to retrieve the money despite a 2014 ruling by the court which directed the state's chief legal advisor to do same.

In November, the AG wrote to the court to withdraw the case against Woyome, raising doubts about the commitment of the the Attorney General to collect the money.

This forced Martin Amidu, who calls himself the citizen vigilante to go back to court to demand that he be allowed to cross examine Woyome.

He was the same person who secured a favorable judgement, one that directed the the business man to pay back the money he wrongfully received from the state.

Hours after Wednesday's court ruling Alfred Woyome took to facebook, vowing to petition the Chief Justice over the matter and promising to use every legal means possible to stop his cross examination which has been slated for November 24.

He did not understand why the highest court would allow Amidu to question him, asking if the same court would give audience to the 26 million Ghanaians to do same.

" Why am I saying the Supreme Court is persecuting me? I abide with the review decision of the Supreme Court but I am unable to agree with the decision," he said.

He added he had not been given any opportunity to lead evidence to support his case.

"The Supreme Court is persecuting me rather than persecuting the law," he stated, adding, the AG can return to re-examine him if she so wishes.

Alfred Woyome, has over the past four years been engaged in a fierce legal tango with the state for receiving 52 million cedis in judgement debts.

He claims the erstwhile Kufuor administration in 2006, illegally terminated his contract to raise funds for the building of the stadia for the CAN 2008 tournament, a claim the Kufuor administration have vehemently objected to.

In 2010, under the administration of the late John Mills, the financier, Alfred Woyome went to court to demand the judgement debt against the government.

After a huge public uproar, the government turned back saying the 52 million cedis was fraudulent paid and received by Woyome and has since been trying to retrieve the money.

