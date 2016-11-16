Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Statement: Anglogold Ashanti Condemns Use Of Company Logo On NPP  Billboards

By AngloGold Ashanti Ghana

Accra- 16th November, 2016- AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited has become aware of the use of its logo on the campaign billboards of the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East.

We have registered our concerns over the matter with the Member of Parliament, and have been assured that immediate steps are being taken to remove the company’s logo from these billboards.

“We wish to reiterate that AGA Ghana remains neutral in the electoral process. The company was neither consulted nor did we give approval for the use of the company’s logo for this campaign,” Managing Director of AGA Ghana Obuasi Mine, Eric Asubonteng said.

The company trusts that remedial action will be taken in the shortest possible time, as it has been assured of.

