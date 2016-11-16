Assembly Members Caucus accepts one district-one factory policy

The “One district, One factory” refrain has caught on well with assembly members caucus in the Ashanti Region, resulting in a declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) standard bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the December polls.

The position of both current and former members, declared at a press conference at the Georgia Hotel in Kumasi recently, is explained in two significant commitments in the NPP manifesto, which are geared towards accelerated development.

The assembly members described the NPP manifesto as workable and the magic wand to catapult the country to a future of anti-corrupt leadership of hope and economic independence, for total the transformation of the infrastructural landscape of Ghana.

The Secretary of the group, Mr. Emmanuel Asuah Dadzie, on behalf of the caucus, said the NPP manifesto had identified three flagship industrial initiatives aimed at transforming Ghana to become an industrial hub of the sub-region.

He mentioned “the One District, One factory initiative, and the growth of seven major economic initiatives which promise to ensure even and spatial spread of industries across the country.

The assembly members noted that committing resources under the District Industrialisation Programme would create employment for the teeming unemployed youth.

Mr. Asuah Dadzie said it is only a visionary leader who could dream about such an initiative for agricultural products such as carrots in Ashanti Mampong, tomatoes at Kumawu and Akomadan, and ginger in Atwima Kwanwoma to improve food security for local consumption and reserve for export.

The representatives of the various constituencies also observed that the seven major economic initiatives, under Growing Together in Chapter 5 of the NPP manifesto, would transform Ghana, particularly, the rural and deprived communities.

They also lauded the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), which is designed to re-orient National Capital Expenditure to focus on specific needs of constituencies, for which an equivalent of US$1 million would be allocated for infrastructural improvement and the development of new facilities.

They believed that the implementation of the proposed initiatives by Nana Akufo-Addo, who is described variously as committed, incorruptible and competent, would help create more jobs, improve the socio-economic life of the people, make social amenities accessible, improve the revenue base of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and make the ordinary Ghanaian financially independent.

They have, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo for a resounding victory for the NPP in the December general elections, and vote out the highly corrupt Mahama-led administration, stressing that “this incompetence cannot continue for another four years.”